Woman claims pet dachshund horrifically mauled to death by Staffordshire bull terrier at Melbourne park

A Melbourne woman has shared her horror after seeing her dog mauled to death in front of her at a park by a Staffordshire bull terrier.

Kashila Chintamunnee, the owner of four-year-old dachshund Coco, said her dog tried to escape to the park from their nearby home when Chintamunnee's father opened their gate.



"Coco ran outside and had a sniff of the other dog and he started mauling my dog." Coco was rushed to the vet but "the dog had bitten too deep into Coco's main vessel as he had lost that much blood - I was drenched in his blood that's how much there was," Chintamunnee told the Cranbourne Leader.

Coco was rushed to the vet but died three minutes upon arriving.



"This dog shouldn't be on the streets," said Chintamunnee.



But the owner of the Staffordshire bull terrier Claudia-Paki Harrison claims there is another side to the story.



Harrison said she was walking her dog on a leash with her six-year-old son when three dogs approached her dog.