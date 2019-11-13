Woman traumatised after homeless man dumped diarrhoea over her head

A US woman who was traumatised after a homeless man dumped a bucket of hot diarrhoea over her head says the man needs mental health care, not jail time.

Californian, Heidi Van Tassel was getting into her car near the Los Angeles Hollywood Walk in April after dinner with friends.

A homeless man reportedly sprinted across Hollywood boulevard towards the vehicle NBC reported.

The man named Jere Blessings pulled the woman out of her car onto the middle of the street and dumped a bucket of hot diarrhoea over her head.