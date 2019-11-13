Woman traumatised after homeless man dumped diarrhoea over her head

A US woman who was traumatised after a homeless man dumped a bucket of hot diarrhoea over her head says the man needs mental health care, not jail time.
Californian, Heidi Van Tassel was getting into her car near the Los Angeles Hollywood Walk in April after dinner with friends.
A homeless man reportedly sprinted across Hollywood boulevard towards the vehicle NBC reported.
The man named Jere Blessings pulled the woman out of her car onto the middle of the street and dumped a bucket of hot diarrhoea over her head.
Van Tassell told NBC the liquid was hot and coming off her eyelashes and into her eyes.
"It was all inside my car because it was so much. He just kept pouring it and splattering it all over me," Van Tassell told NBC.
"Paramedics who came to treat me said there was so much of it on me, that it looked like the man was saving it up for a month," she continued.
After the disturbing attack, Van Tassel was rushed to the Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital to be tested for infectious diseases due to direct contact with the faeces.
She will need to be retested every three months.
The man who attacked Van Tassel is reported to have mental health issues such as 'schizophrenia' and 'psychotic disorders'.
"He doesn't need jail time. He needs mental health care," Van Tassel told local media.
