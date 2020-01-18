Cruise company says CCTV footage shows grandfather's 'reckless' actions led to child's death

But in the CCTV footage released by the cruise ship, Anello can be seen leaning out the open window before the fateful incident occurred.

"Because Mr Anello had himself leaned out the window, he was well aware that the window was open," Royal Carribean said, according to CBS.

The company said the grandfather then picked Chloe up and lifted her "over the wooden rail towards the open window."

He then stayed in front of the open window with his granddaughter "for approximately 34 seconds at which time she unfortunately fell".

"The only reasonable conclusion from the video is that Mr Anello knew the window was open before picking up Chloe. He nonetheless lifted the child over the wooden rail and the open window for a considerable period, recklessly endangering her life. There was no 'hidden danger' - Mr Anello knew the window was open."

According to CBS, the family's attorney said Royal Caribbean's motion to dismiss the case was "baseless and deceptive" and emphasised Anello "never knew there was an open window".

"It is clear that Royal Caribbean's tactic is to blame Chloe's grandfather rather than to accept that Royal Caribbean did not implement industry standards for toddler safety aboard its ships which ultimately led to Chloe's tragic death," the attorney said.

Anello was charged with negligent homicide when the ship docked in Puerto Rico.

