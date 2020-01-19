'We made a mistake': US National Archives censors criticism of Trump

The United States' National Archives has come under criticism after altering a photo of 2017's Women's March to remove criticism of the President.

In the picture, protesters are seen holding signs opposing Trump. One reads "If my vagina could shoot bullets, it'd be less REGULATED."

The exhibit, celebrating the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage in the US, showed a large photo of people marching down Pennsylvania Avenue NW for the Women's March.

But visitors were outraged the 124cm by 175cm comparison of the 2017 march to 1913 marches was censored, censoring the words "Trump", "vagina" and "p**sy".