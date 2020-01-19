'We made a mistake': US National Archives censors criticism of Trump

The United States' National Archives has come under criticism after altering a photo of 2017's Women's March to remove criticism of the President.
In the picture, protesters are seen holding signs opposing Trump. One reads "If my vagina could shoot bullets, it'd be less REGULATED."
The exhibit, celebrating the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage in the US, showed a large photo of people marching down Pennsylvania Avenue NW for the Women's March.
But visitors were outraged the 124cm by 175cm comparison of the 2017 march to 1913 marches was censored, censoring the words "Trump", "vagina" and "p**sy".
The National Archives exhibit confirmed it did alter the photograph.
"As a non-partisan, non-political federal agency, we blurred references to the President's name on some posters, so as not to engage in current political controversy," spokeswoman Miriam Kleiman told The Washington Post.
She also said they blurred the words referring to genitalia as students and young people could be viewed as inappropriate.
During his election campaign, a tape of Trump saying he likes to "grab" women "by the p**sy" recorded in 2005 emerged. It didn't prevent him from being elected.
The National Archives later apologised for changing the image.
"We made a mistake. As the National Archives of the United States, we are and have always been completely committed to preserving our archival holdings, without alteration."
It added the current display and wil bel replaced it as soon as possible with one that uses the unaltered image.
But Wendy Kline, a history professor at Purdue University told The Washington Post that doctoring a commemorative photograph buys right into the notion that it's okay to silence women's voice and actions.
"It is literally erasing something that was accurately captured on camera. That's an attempt to erase a powerful message."
Social media has not been forgiving.
"You silenced women through censoring their protest signs," said one person.
Another person said "You’ve become complicit. Congratulations."
"A mistake is an accident, this was done intentionally. I'm glad you're fixing it but be honest," said one Twitter user.