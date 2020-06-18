Boris Johnson hails New Zealand's wine, hobbits, begs for Tim Tams in UK free trade deal videos

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hailed New Zealand's "fantastic" Oyster Bay wine and our "orcs and hobbits" in announcing free trade deal talks between the two countries.

The negotiations, which are anticipated to kick off next month, come as the UK "embarks on its next steps post-Brexit", Trade Minister David Parker said on Wednesday.

In September, the UK said New Zealand was one of three countries it considered a top priority for post-Brexit free trade. The UK is New Zealand's sixth-largest trading partner, with two-way trade totalling $6 billion last year.