Black Lives Matter supporters outraged at 'Both Lives Matter' anti-abortion billboard in Wellington

An anti-abortion advertisement has sparked outrage online for using similar language to the 'Black Lives Matter' slogan.

The 'Both Lives Matter' billboard in Wellington has been criticised by Black Lives Matter supporters on Facebook, who are claiming the ad borrows language from the movement to serve an anti-abortion agenda.

The billboard by anti-abortion group Voice for Life uses imagery of a pregnant woman holding an ultrasound photo of an unborn baby on her stomach.

Under the photo reads: "Both deserve better than an extreme abortion law".

A Black Lives Matter supporter posted a photo of the billboard in a Facebook group and gained almost 200 comments.