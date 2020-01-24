Cricket: Family affair for White Ferns' Kerrs

When you think of Kiwi cricketing family duos, the names Crowe, Hadlee and Marshall come to mind.

New Zealand Cricket has its newest sibling pair, Jess and Amelia Kerr, as the pair will likely play their first international match against South Africa this Saturday.



Jess Kerr has earned her call up in the White Ferns after taking 20 wickets in the Super Smash for the champion Wellington Blaze side. She topped the total wickets for both the men and women’s game.



Last week, Jess Kerr was preparing for the start of the school year. But now the teacher is the one who's doing the learning in the nets.



"I've just finished my four years study," Kerr told Newshub.



"And I was meant to be going straight into that. I didn't think I would be getting picked.



The 22-year-old was probably the only one surprised with her call up to the side.



She took up cricket at a young age, and inspired Amelia to follow.