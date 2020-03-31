Cricket: South African Devon Conway's Blackcaps availability confirmed

The squad is tentatively scheduled to leave New Zealand on August 12.

Conway admitted to some mixed emotions upon hearing of his newfound eligibility.

"Obviously very happy to hear the news," said Conway. "But with what's happening throughout the world, it just puts things in perspective.

"Very happy, but there are bigger things to worry about at the moment."

The 28-year-old was named New Zealand's outstanding domestic player of the 2018-19 summer and topped run-scoring in all three formats of the game, before the current season was called off two rounds early, because of the coronavirus epidemic.

Conway totalled 1797 runs for the Wellington Firebirds during the recent season, averaging more than 60 runs per innings across Plunket Shield (four-day), Ford Trophy (one-day) and Super Smash (T20), with a top score of 307 not out in the longest form.

Conway looks a near certain selection for coach Gary Stead and the selectors, not just for his run-scoring prowess, but also his versatility.

But he's under no illusions as to how hard it will be to force his way into the Blackcaps' first-choice eleven.

"Really happy to have that solid date [for Bangladesh], but in saying that, it doesn't guarantee selection.

"I just have to keep working hard and hopefully get a chance to break into that Blackcaps team, which is pretty awesome at the moment.

"There are world class players there and it won;t be easy to get into that team."

The Johannesburg native has proved a more-than-capable red-ball opener, while he could just as easily slot into the middle order.