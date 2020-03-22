Rugby: Injured Kiwi Michael Fatialofa walks in 'miracle' recovery video

Injured Kiwi rugby player Michael Fatialofa provided a bit of good news amid the coronavirus gloom when a video showed the former Hurricanes lock walking unaided 11 weeks after he suffered a serious neck injury.
New Zealand-born Fatialofa, who currently plays for Worcester Warriors, was shown walking in a video posted by former Hurricanes teammate Loni Uhila on Instagram.
"Few weeks ago I ask for your prayers for my brother @michaelfats and his wife @tatianafats and to see him walking today brings tears to my eyes. love you my brother and keep grinding," Uhila wrote.
Fatialofa, 27, suffered the injury while playing against Saracens on January 4, less than a minute after coming onto the field in the second half. He has been in hospital since.
"He was literally paralysed from the neck down just 10 weeks ago and currently spinal cord injuries do not have a clinical cure, but my amazing husband is proof that god is never limited to human wisdom. So so so thankful," said his wife Tatiana.
Fatialofa had surgery for a spinal contusion, which causes compression on the spinal cord and can lead to paralysis.
His wife said her visits to the hospital will become more difficult because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Worcester were going to use their home match against Harlequins on April 11 as a fundraiser for Fatialofa but that game will no longer go ahead as the Premiership is suspended until April 14 at least.
Reuters