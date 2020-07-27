Super Rugby Aotearoa: Highlanders management apologises for Queenstown apartment shenanigans, players sanctioned

But Clarke did reveal that their investigation found no player had damaged property or is the subject of any police action.

"We can confirm that no damage at the apartments was caused by any Highlanders player," Clark said in a statement.

"Having said that, we're extremely disappointed that some of our players' antisocial behaviour forced guests to endure a disturbed night."

"As a club, we apologise unreservedly to those guests involved."

Clarke said players were joined at the Glebe Apartments complex by a group of several people they had met earlier in the evening.

Following several noise complaints, a man was later arrested and charged with wilful damage and disorderly behaviour.

Clark said the club had contacted the Glebe Apartment General Manager and had apologised for the issues caused.

"For the Glebe management and police to be called demonstrates a clear lack of respect for others and this is well below the standards we expect from our players, whether assembled as a team or enjoying downtime together," he said.

"Our messaging to the players is very clear: you are always a Highlander and as such we expect good behavior at all times. Now that the matter has been investigated the players involved will be sanctioned by the club and the entire team will be reminded of their responsibilities around behaviour."