Labour to charge dairy farmers for water use

Farmers, horticulturalists and politicians have weighed in on Labour's new water policy, raising concerns about the impact on businesses and the regions.

Earlier on Tuesday, Labour announced its plans to charge bottlers and farmers for their water use and recruit unemployed youth to help improve water quality in New Zealand.

National Party campaign manager Steven Joyce said the policy is lacking in specificity, and said it would hit regional economies hard.

"Regions like Bay of Plenty, Hawke's Bay, Gisborne, Nelson, Marlborough, Canterbury and Otago would be big losers from a policy that taxes water used by food producers that create a lot of the jobs in those regions."

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters said "A charge on irrigation water will make our primary exports less competitive and the cost of groceries will go up as meat, milk and cheese prices rise to meet farmers increased costs. It will also affect fruit and vegetables."

Federated Farmers water spokesperson Chris Allen said the organisation believes royalties on irrigation water will drive up prices and put Kiwi products at a disadvantage to imports.

He said Federated Farmers welcomed the policy to employ young people to work on improving water quality, and would meet with Labour to consult on the royalties proposal and "talk them through all the downsides of what they're proposing in a rational way".

Horticulture New Zealand chief executive Mike Chapman said the policy was too light on detail. "Today's statement does not provide sufficient detail about Labour's intentions, which should be made clear prior to the election. We don't feel it is enough to say that if Labour forms the next Government, there will be a conversation about water within the first 100 days."