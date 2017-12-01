Home Home
Holiday road toll at four 2 hours ago

NZ police

One person died when they hit a tree, another after rolling down a bank.

Find out the forecast where you are.

Christmas Day forecast: Where to find the summer sun 1 hour ago

It's not going to be sunny everywhere for the big day.

No animals or people are known to have been injured in the blaze.

Aardvark dead, meerkats missing after London Zoo fire 2 hours ago

A blaze ripped through a cafe and shop near an animal petting area.

National MP questions halt of Ture Whenua Bill 25 minutes ago

Māori land will "never be developed to its full potential", says Chris Finlayson.

Rolleston fire under control 2 hours ago

Fire crews have been working overnight, dampening down hot spots.

SINGAPORE - SEPTEMBER 30: Performer Jacqueline Hughes (R) playing the character 'Elphaba' and cast members perform on stage during the 'Wicked The Musical' media preview at the Grand Theatre, Marina Bay Sands on September 30, 2016 in Singapore. The award winning Broadway and West End musical runs from 29 September to 20 November 2016, Singapore. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

Wicked Christmas for sick kids 1 hour ago

Dozens of British children have received a special Christmas present, thanks to one Kiwi's small gesture.

It's been Bitcoin's worst week in four-and-a-half years.

Bank bosses wary of 'official' bitcoin 2 hours ago

Critics say it can easily be used for money laundering and other illicit activities.

Antarctica - it's cold.

The Kiwis celebrating a white Christmas 1 hour ago

Despite the cold, they're sticking to some Kiwi traditions in Antarctica.

Best of Newshub
Newshub's Lloyd Burr waits for Winston Peters to announce a coalition.
Lloyd Burr's Greatest Hits of 2017
Video: Retail workers speak on their experience of customer abuse.
'Stop abusing us this Christmas' - regards, retail workers
Parliamentary playlist
New Zealand's parliamentary playlist of 2017
Watch: Kiwis give their take on merging Australia and New Zealand. Long Read
Revealed: The real reason NZ didn't become part of Australia
Savea endured a rugby season full of highs and lows.
Switch to rugby league possible - Savea
The tiny penguin crossed a busy Bluff road, stopping traffic.
Video: Friendly penguin hops across road, stops traffic in Bluff
Jacinda Ardern wants to 'lift every child out of poverty'
Dynamic and devastating: This is Patrick Gower.
Legendary and unique: Patrick Gower's greatest hits
Jacinda Ardern talks about NZ's relationship with Australia.
Aussies don't want Ardern's advice
Man shuts down 'racist' woman at airport over first class dispute
Taika Waititi offered Star Wars movie
Why no one cared if Auckland teen was alive or dead
Confessions of a confused Christmas Prince watcher
Government's medicinal cannabis bill doesn't go far enough
We need good parents, not more benefits - Garner
Opinion: Domestic violence shouldn't be off-limits for videogames
Have England and Australia crossed the line during this Ashes series?
Art of sledging ruined by Ashes
Frozen in time in Antarctica
Sports
Kalezic new side is mired to the bottom of the A-League ladder.
I'm not feeling any pressure - Kalezic 2 hours ago
Boult is the fifth-fastest to take 100 ODI wickets.
Blackcaps win means more - Boult
The Brazilian is the league's top goal-scorer this season.
Bobo shoots down Nix
Kitchen is expected to make his international debut in the first T20 game in Nelson.
Kitchen in line for Blackcaps debut
Motherhood has helped rekindle the two-time Olympic champion's thirst for competition.
I almost walked away - Adams
Ozil scored Arsenal's second goal to tie the game.
Arsenal and Liverpool play out thriller
Sharma's innings included 12 fours and 10 sixes.
Sharma blasts record-equalling century
The athletes involved were also stripped of their medals.
Russian Olympians banned for life
Latham is still adjusting to his new No. 5 batting spot.
Latham looks to savour stand-in skipper role
Moala has played four Tests for New Zealand.
Moala heading to France

Christmas windfall for two lucky Lotto players 25 minutes ago

Imagine all the presents this much money could buy.
It's gonna be hot, for both humans and dogs.

Don't forget your dog in these days of summer 1 hour ago

If sitting in the car is proving too hot to handle, then it's no place to leave the family pooch.
18.06.2015 Lotto Tickets and Store in Auckland. Mandatory Photo Credit ©Michael Bradley.

Lotto winners share $1 million first division prize

Not the worst surprise just before Christmas, is it?
Review: Call Me By Your Name a breathtaking, critical barnstormer

Kate Rodger says it's one of the most beautiful love stories she's ever seen.
Close-up of Tattoo artist tattooing right arm of cauasian man

Push for skincare professionals to learn how to spot melanoma

Experts say tattoo artists and hairdressers can act as the first line of defence against skin cancer.
Boris Johnson's diplomatic visit to Russia turns decidedly undiplomatic

It might be a while before he's asked back.
South Auckland's response to Franklin Rd Christmas lights

Otara is taking on Ponsonby with its extravagant light display.