Home Home
  • More Weather

RadioLIVE

Listen Now

Widow of taxi driver killed in hit-and-run speaks out 35 minutes ago

Home

Twenty-nine-year-old Abdul Syed died at the scene after a hit-and-run.

Tommy Wiseau is the mysterious writer, director, producer and lead actor of The Room.

Tommy Wiseau releases Christmas song 50 minutes ago

The man behind The Room has revealed his musical talent.

She was 24-year-old Breanna Charlotte Lattimore, of Motueka.

Police name woman who died at waterfall 50 minutes ago

The woman who died at Maruia Falls on Saturday was from Motueka.

'Cough-gate' instigator ousted from World Champs 53 minutes ago

Justin Pipe was no match for 16-time world champion Phil Taylor.

Aucklanders heading out of town for the holidays could encounter problems filling up their cars.

Auckland fuel shortages impact Christmas travellers 14 minutes ago

Refining New Zealand's pipeline leak continues to create problems.

Home

Love Actually, Greens-style

The party's MPs have recreated an infamous scene from the Christmas classic.

Home

#IfTrumpWereSanta terrifies Twitter

The viral hashtag has produced some sad and hilarious results.

Just because it's a game, doesn't mean it's necessarily suitable for kids.

Four ways to keep your kids safe from harmful media 2 hours ago

As we head off for summer, Chief Censor David Shanks shares safety tips for parents.

Best of Newshub
Newshub's Lloyd Burr waits for Winston Peters to announce a coalition.
Lloyd Burr's Greatest Hits of 2017
Video: Retail workers speak on their experience of customer abuse.
'Stop abusing us this Christmas' - regards, retail workers
Parliamentary playlist
New Zealand's parliamentary playlist of 2017
Watch: Kiwis give their take on merging Australia and New Zealand. Long Read
Revealed: The real reason NZ didn't become part of Australia
Savea endured a rugby season full of highs and lows.
Switch to rugby league possible - Savea
The tiny penguin crossed a busy Bluff road, stopping traffic.
Video: Friendly penguin hops across road, stops traffic in Bluff
Home
Jacinda Ardern wants to 'lift every child out of poverty'
Dynamic and devastating: This is Patrick Gower.
Legendary and unique: Patrick Gower's greatest hits
Jacinda Ardern talks about NZ's relationship with Australia.
Aussies don't want Ardern's advice
Home
Man shuts down 'racist' woman at airport over first class dispute
Home
Taika Waititi offered Star Wars movie
Opinion
Home
Why no one cared if Auckland teen was alive or dead
Home
Confessions of a confused Christmas Prince watcher
Home Long Read
Government's medicinal cannabis bill doesn't go far enough
Home
We need good parents, not more benefits - Garner
Home
Opinion: Domestic violence shouldn't be off-limits for videogames
Have England and Australia crossed the line during this Ashes series?
Art of sledging ruined by Ashes
Home
Frozen in time in Antarctica
Sports
Wood limped off in the 33rd minute.
EPL wrap: Wood injured, Man City extend lead 3 hours ago
Barceliona went 14 points clear at the top of La Liga with the win.
Barcelona conduct El Clasico clinic
Kalezic new side is mired to the bottom of the A-League ladder.
I'm not feeling any pressure - Kalezic
Boult is the fifth-fastest to take 100 ODI wickets.
Blackcaps win means more - Boult
Motherhood has helped rekindle the two-time Olympic champion's thirst for competition.
I almost walked away - Adams
Ozil scored Arsenal's second goal to tie the game.
Arsenal and Liverpool play out thriller
Sharma's innings included 12 fours and 10 sixes.
Sharma blasts record-equalling century
The athletes involved were also stripped of their medals.
Russian Olympians banned for life
Latham is still adjusting to his new No. 5 batting spot.
Latham looks to savour stand-in skipper role
Moala has played four Tests for New Zealand.
Moala heading to France

More stories

Home

Widow of taxi driver killed in hit-and-run speaks out 35 minutes ago

Twenty-nine-year-old Abdul Syed died at the scene after a hit-and-run.

Just because it's a game, doesn't mean it's necessarily suitable for kids.

Four ways to keep your kids safe from harmful media 2 hours ago

As we head off for summer, Chief Censor David Shanks shares safety tips for parents.
We haven't discovered aliens... yet.

Alien life 'should be widespread', new study suggests 2 hours ago

While we're yet to find any, scientists are saying life elsewhere in the universe is probably quite common.
Home

'Sexist' Jimmy Choo ad called out for cat-calling 3 hours ago

Cara Delevingne struts down a street in the ad, welcoming catcalls.

Home

Love Actually, Greens-style

The party's MPs have recreated an infamous scene from the Christmas classic.

The tree was bought in 1983, and is still serving today.

34 Christmas Days, one tree

Joe and Gina Mistretta have kept their Christmas tree live for more than three decades.
Residents are seen in flood hit town of Salvador, Lanao del Norte province.

Hundreds dead as storm batters the Philippines

It has caused widespread flooding and numerous landslides, hampering search efforts.
Home

Christmas windfall for two lucky Lotto players

Imagine all the presents this much money could buy.
It's gonna be hot, for both humans and dogs.

Don't forget your dog in these days of summer

If sitting in the car is proving too hot to handle, then it's no place to leave the family pooch.
Antarctica - it's cold.

The Kiwis celebrating a white Christmas

Despite the cold, they're sticking to some Kiwi traditions in Antarctica.
Find out the forecast where you are.

Christmas Day forecast: Where to find the summer sun

It's not going to be sunny everywhere for the big day.
Home

Aardvark dead, meerkats missing after London Zoo fire

A blaze ripped through a cafe and shop near an animal petting area.