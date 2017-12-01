Listen Now
One person died when they hit a tree, another after rolling down a bank.
It's not going to be sunny everywhere for the big day.
A blaze ripped through a cafe and shop near an animal petting area.
Māori land will "never be developed to its full potential", says Chris Finlayson.
Fire crews have been working overnight, dampening down hot spots.
Dozens of British children have received a special Christmas present, thanks to one Kiwi's small gesture.
Critics say it can easily be used for money laundering and other illicit activities.
Despite the cold, they're sticking to some Kiwi traditions in Antarctica.
More latest news...
Imagine all the presents this much money could buy.
If sitting in the car is proving too hot to handle, then it's no place to leave the family pooch.
Despite the cold, they're sticking to some Kiwi traditions in Antarctica.
It's not going to be sunny everywhere for the big day.
A blaze ripped through a cafe and shop near an animal petting area.
Fire crews have been working overnight, dampening down hot spots.
Critics say it can easily be used for money laundering and other illicit activities.
Not the worst surprise just before Christmas, is it?
Kate Rodger says it's one of the most beautiful love stories she's ever seen.
Experts say tattoo artists and hairdressers can act as the first line of defence against skin cancer.
It might be a while before he's asked back.
Otara is taking on Ponsonby with its extravagant light display.