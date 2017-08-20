Livestream: Labour Party campaign launch 2017

This livestream has now concluded.

Labour is launching its 2017 campaign at the Auckland Town Hall.



Singer Hollie Smith is set to perform, followed by guest speaker Don McGlashan.

The party is in a buoyant mood, rising dramatically in the polls after Jacinda Ardern took over the leadership three weeks ago.

Recent polls put them within striking range of National, and in a place to form a Government with the help of New Zealand First and the Greens.

Newshub.

