Lloyd Burr: The Greens have lost their way

OPINION: Thanks to Metiria Turei, the Green Party is in the midst of an identity crisis.

It's a crisis that cuts to the heart of what the party stands for, and what its priorities are.

Just as importantly, it cuts to the heart of its name: The Greens.

The party doesn't look like the strong, unwavering voice for the environment anymore.

It is not focussed on forests and rivers, or climate change, or conservation underfunding, or waste and pollution reduction.

It is now a party focussed on fighting for the rights of beneficiaries. It is focussed on legitimising benefit fraud, boosting welfare payments, and removing welfare obligations.