More questions raised about Metiria Turei's living situation

Greens co-leader Metiria Turei has denied she was living with the father of her daughter in the early 1990s, after it was revealed they were listed at the same address on the electoral role.

It's been two and a half weeks since her admission that she lied about the number of flatmates she had while on the benefit, and Newshub has uncovered more questions about her living situation.

Ms Turei says she claimed a benefit between 1993 and 1998. The habitation index, an official public record of addresses collated from the electoral roll, shows Ms Turei listed at the same address as her daughter's father, Paul Hartley, in both 1993 and 1994.

She says it was a "mistake" she made when she was younger and they weren't actually living together.

"I was, however, enrolled to vote at the same address as him, which was in the Mt Albert electorate. A friend of mine was running as a candidate in Mt Albert in 1993, and I wished to vote for them," she said.

"I was the sole provider for my daughter. I was fully financially responsible for us both."

But Ms Turei did admit her mother, Janice, was one of her flatmates while she was defrauding Work and Income, however she says they were "financially independent" and just lived together.