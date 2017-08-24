National announces $120 million pledge to new Christchurch stadium

The National Party has announced a pledge of $120 million towards the construction of a new Christchurch stadium, if re-elected.

Prime Minister Bill English made the announcement on Thursday that will add to the $59 million already put forward by the current Government.

The announcement follows the release of the Christchurch Stadium Trust's pre-feasibility study into what Christchurch's new stadium could look like and how much it would cost to build.

Four options were put on the table with the favoured fixed roof stadium with a capacity of 25,000 seats costing more than $496 million.

That option also carried the retractable field idea that would mean the pitch could grow naturally outside and be easily removed for concerts and other events.

The report looked at four options:

Option One costing $368 million:

25,000 seats

5,000 temporary seats

80% roof cover

Option Two costing $465 million:

25,000 seats

5,000 temporary seats

Forsyth Barr Stadium-type roof

Option Three $496 million:

25,000 seats

5,000 temporary seats

Full solid roof

Retractable pitch

Option Four costing $584 million:

30,000 seats

5,000 temporary seats

Full solid roof

Retractable pitch

The Christchurch City Council has already committed to funding half of the total cost but can't afford anymore.

"I won't be going back to the people and asking them to meet that shortfall," Mayor Lianne Daziel told media on Wednesday.

"We have to look to central government, we have to look to external partners, we have to look to the wider region to look for that support."

AMI Stadium, Christchurch's current marquee venue, only has a capacity of 18,000 for sporting events and extends to 30,000 for concerts.

In recent years, the city has missed out of big sporting matches such as a test against the British and Irish Lions earlier this year, and was snubbed for a visit by UK pop sensation Ed Sheeran next year.

