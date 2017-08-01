New Labour leader Jacinda Ardern: Social media reacts

Labour party leader Jacinda Ardern has spoken for the first time since taking over as head of the party - alongside her new deputy Kelvin Davis.

"I used to be the president of an international youth organisation that had members from Lebanon, Palestine and Israel. I think I can do this," she said on Tuesday.

The new leader is being welcomed by Kiwis across social media, however some people see it as a sign that the Labour party is too unstable to govern and others ask why it didn't happen sooner.

Twitter user 'ughwhtever' welcomed Ms Ardern as a "queen".