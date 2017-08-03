Newshub poll: Most Kiwis say Metiria Turei was wrong to lie to WINZ

An overwhelming majority of New Zealanders think Greens Co-Leader Metiria Turei was wrong to commit benefit fraud.

It's been two and a half weeks since her admission that she lied about the number of flatmates she had while on the benefit between 1993 and 1998.

In the latest Newshub Reid Research poll 74 per cent of Kiwis said it was wrong for Ms Turei to lie to get a bigger benefit. Eighteen percent said it wasn't wrong and 8 percent didn't know.

