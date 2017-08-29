NZ First accidentally uses 'Fake Taxi' porn image

The meme was shared on Reddit, with users amused by the embarrassing gaffe.

NZF Wellington Central Campaign manager Jack Gradwell told Newshub one of the page admins "found the meme on another page and posted it without knowing the source".



Another site admin member subsequently removed it.

'Fake Taxi' is a well known trope in reality-style porn where a conversation begins between an actress playing a passenger and a driver, which ultimately ends in sex as a way to 'pay' for the ride.

The NZ First Wellington Central Facebook page, which consists mostly of memes, is authorised by the political party, and is intended as a place for members to keep up-to-date with party events



A media adviser for Winston Peters' office said it was party-run page.

