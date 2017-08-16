NZ First backing a new, multi-purpose Christchurch stadium

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has given those in Christchurch a sweetener heading into next month's election, putting his party's full support behind a new multi-purpose stadium.

In a speech launching their Christchurch candidates, he told locals they are being "treated like a backwater and [are] falling behind."

"Why can't Christchurch and Canterbury have a decent covered multi-use sports stadium to be used for top rugby and other events?" he said.

"You missed out on having a Lions rugby test this winter for the first time ever."

Mr Peters channelled the recent success of the Crusaders, saying the "second rate temporary stadium [is] not worthy of you or your champions."