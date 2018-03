Jacinda Ardern was trending number one around NZ following her result in the latest Newshub-Reid Research poll. The Labour leader jumped up over 17 percent.

Ms Ardern is now sitting neck-and-neck with Bill English, who's on 27.7 percent as preferred Prime Minister.

So can she bring Labour to victory in six weeks?

Social media presenter Aziz Al-Sa'afin wraps up the biggest trends of the day.

Watch the video for the full interview.