Who should I vote for? Te ao Māori policy at a glance

As we approach the election there's a relatively even split between the parties' policies on the introduction of compulsory te reo Māori in schools. When it comes to Māori representation in Parliament - New Zealand First and ACT are outliers.

More policy at a glance:

Teaching te reo Māori in schools:

Under Te Tiriti o Waitangi, the Government is required to support te reo Māori as a taonga (treasure).

Here’s what the parties would do:

Compulsory te reo Māori would be introduced at all schools for students up to year 10 by the Māori Party and Greens, and up to year 8 by The Opportunities Party (TOP).

Labour wants te reo Māori offered in all secondary schools, but it does not support it being a compulsory measure.

ACT supports school choice, so it opposes compulsory Te Reo, however some schools established under ACT's charter school legislation have a te ao Māori (Māori world) focus.

National and New Zealand First do not support making Te Reo compulsory.