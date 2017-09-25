A phone call between National and the Greens would be a short one

Gareth Morgan admitted defeat on Saturday evening. Realising he would not be in a position to influence environmental policy, he issued a challenge to the Green Party.

"I want them to do what we would've done if we had been above five, and say to National who are gonna be the Government it's very obvious, we will work with you, we need to work on the environment no matter who the Government is."

Mr Shaw responded: "My view is that he would have been better off backing a party that had similar ideas, like us."

Bill English also said a shift towards the centre would be good for the Greens.

"I've always thought they should do that but there's no indication that they will," he said.

The National Party needs three more seats to get them to the 61 needed to govern. Joining with New Zealand First would take them to 66 while joining with the Green Party would take them to 65 - likely to be bumped up to 66 when the special votes are counted.

But the day after the election James Shaw was firm. "No, we will not be ringing the National Party," he said.

It wouldn't be up to Mr Shaw anyway, three quarters of the Green Party membership has to agree on a coalition.

Mr Shaw said he would take a call from Bill English: "We'll have to see what they have to say but what I'd say is you know we campaigned on a change of Government."

But there's no indication that that call is coming. Mr English said "Because of their clearly articulated public position ruling national out they would have to indicate that position is changing."

That position comes from the membership and unless they change their mind, any call between Bill English and James Shaw will be a short one.

