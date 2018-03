Things are looking extremely tight in the fiercely contested Auckland Central electorate seat. It's the seat Labour leader Jacinda Ardern was unable to win off Nikki Kaye in 2011 and 2014.

With 89 percent of preliminary Auckland Central votes counted, Ms Kaye had pulled ahead of Labour newcomer Helen White, with a lead of 1498.

The seat went blue in 2008, when Ms Kaye first won the seat. It had been a Labour stronghold since 1919 - except for the 1993 election, which Alliance won.



