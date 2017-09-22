Political pundit sings Labour anthem on live TV

Political commentator Chris Trotter broke out in song on Friday, expressing his faith in Jacinda Ardern and the Labour Party despite a recent slump in polls.

Appearing on The AM Show with PR consultant Trish Sherson, Mr Trotter told host Duncan Garner that while he was "spooked", he hadn't lost hope.



"Two weeks ago, three weeks ago, the Jacinda train looked unstoppable," he said. "The puff is considerably less. [But] I'm not going to despair. I'm wearing a red shirt, ready to sing 'The Red Flag' like I did nearly 20 years ago in 1999."



The left-leaning commentator was reminded by Garner that the major parties were neck and neck, as revealed in the Newshub-Reid Research poll Thursday night.



Winston Peters may be the deciding factor on who takes power on Saturday. "He chooses who drives the bus," Garner said.



Mr Trotter said that it was the Labour Party failing Ms Ardern, rather than the other way around.



"Labour has had a superb saleswoman in Jacinda," he said. "Lousy product and that's the party's fault. It's had nine years to get the product right and it was forced to send Jacinda out there with a product that wasn't finished."



Garner didn't let Mr Trotter end it there, however . "You've got to give your comrades something, Chris. Just a few seconds."



The commentator then closed the segment with his rendition of socialist anthem 'The Red Flag' - just as he did all those years ago.

