Decision 17: Funniest moments from the Newshub Leaders Debate

Last night's Newshub Leaders Debate had its share of funny moments.

In between the policy arguments and the pressing questions was the humour - not all of it intentional.

Number one is National Party leader Bill English's "jazzy" name for a prefab classroom.

"They're actually called modern learning environments," he told Labour leader Jacinda Ardern.

"That's a jazzy name for a prefab," she retorted.

Number two is Mr English's confusion on how to pronounce "gender pay gap".

"Gender grap. Jap. The gender gap," he said, stumbling through his words.

The audience laughed, and Mr English gave a pained smile and continued.

Number three? Newshub political editor Patrick Gower trying to explain what 40 grams of cannabis looks like - "about the size of a muesli bar," he said.

Number four was Mr English ruling out giving Winston Peters the top job - or any of the other job Gower asked were on offer.

"Paddy, this isn't some sort of auction," Mr English exclaimed.

And finally, number five was the member of the audience sitting behind Mr English with the most expressive face.

Samyson Aguilera (unfortunately not his real last name) made the debate with his reactions.

At one point, Bill English and Jacinda Ardern were answering questions on child poverty.

Adjacent to Mr English's shoulder, Mr Aguilera was seen crossing himself, in the Catholic tradition.

"I didn't know my face was so expressive until last night," Mr Aguilera told Newshub.

