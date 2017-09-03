Decision 17: National announces $82m to expand police powers to fight meth

The National Party has announced it will invest $82 million over four years to fight methamphetamine if re-elected in September.

The majority of the money would go towards a crackdown on gangs and drug dealers, who National police spokesperson Paula Bennett said have "fewer human rights than others."

The policy has been labeled a possible "step backwards" for drug policy by National's former support partner, UnitedFuture's Peter Dunne.

Mr Dunne tweeted "Drug reform may have taken a step backwards today", but didn't wish to comment further.

The rest of the funding would be used for drug treatment and education services.

"Gangs are increasingly pushing dangerous drugs into our communities and we are committed to stopping them, locking them up and seizing their ill-gotten gains," Ms Bennett said.

In the press conference on Sunday, Prime Minister Bill English said it was helpful that New Zealand lacked a written constitution because it allows the Government flexibility to "deal with issues in a practical way."

The party plans to invest $42 million in a number of new measures to expand police power.

New Firearm Protection Orders (FPOs) would allow police to search the cars and houses of known gang members with a previous serious violent conviction at any time without a warrant to ensure they don't have firearms.

"It probably does breach the rights of some of those criminals but they have to have had a serious violent offense behind them already and a firearm charge and on the basis of that we are going ahead with it," Ms Bennett said.

When asked if she believed criminals had human rights, Ms Bennett said "some have fewer human rights than others when they are creating a string of victims behind them."

New Zealand Human Rights Commissioner David Rutherford tweeted in response to Ms Bennett's statement, writing "'All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights' What we fought WW2 to preserve. What NZ declared in 1948."