Decision 17: Which politician was mentioned the most on Facebook?

National leader Bill English was the politician with the most mentions on Facebook over the past month, according to new figures released by the social media platform.

But although he featured in 54 percent of election-related interactions on the site, his National team had to take a distant second place to its Labour counterparts in party rankings.

Some 950,000 people had 8.7 million interactions (including posts, reactions, comments and shares) about the New Zealand election over the 30 days to September 21.

Here are the key stats from those interactions:

Which leaders are mentioned the most? (Multiple leaders can be mentioned within the same interaction)

Bill English 54 percent

Jacinda Ardern 43 percent

Winston Peters 17 percent

Gareth Morgan 15 percent

David Seymour 7 percent

Metiria Turei & James Shaw 5 percent

Which parties are mentioned the most? (Multiple parties can be mentioned within the same interaction)

Labour 72 percent

National 30 percent

Green 24 percent

Maori 17 percent

NZ First 10 percent

Opportunities 5 percent

ACT 2 percent

What political issues are mentioned the most? (Multiple issues can be mentioned within the same interaction)

Budget 58 percent

Economy 46 percent

Social Development 37 percent

Housing 31 percent

Education 28 percent

Environment 21 percent

Health 13 percent

Immigration 10 percent

Newshub.