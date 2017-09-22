Decision 17: Which politician was mentioned the most on Facebook?

National leader Bill English was the politician with the most mentions on Facebook over the past month, according to new figures released by the social media platform.
But although he featured in 54 percent of election-related interactions on the site, his National team had to take a distant second place to its Labour counterparts in party rankings.
Some 950,000 people had 8.7 million interactions (including posts, reactions, comments and shares) about the New Zealand election over the 30 days to September 21.
Here are the key stats from those interactions:
Which leaders are mentioned the most? (Multiple leaders can be mentioned within the same interaction)
- Bill English 54 percent
- Jacinda Ardern 43 percent
- Winston Peters 17 percent
- Gareth Morgan 15 percent
- David Seymour 7 percent
- Metiria Turei & James Shaw 5 percent
Which parties are mentioned the most? (Multiple parties can be mentioned within the same interaction)
- Labour 72 percent
- National 30 percent
- Green 24 percent
- Maori 17 percent
- NZ First 10 percent
- Opportunities 5 percent
- ACT 2 percent
What political issues are mentioned the most? (Multiple issues can be mentioned within the same interaction)
- Budget 58 percent
- Economy 46 percent
- Social Development 37 percent
- Housing 31 percent
- Education 28 percent
- Environment 21 percent
- Health 13 percent
- Immigration 10 percent
