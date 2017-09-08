Helen Clark calls out National on Twitter, again

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark has called out Bill English for reportedly taking credit for the Government's renewable energy target that her Labour-led Government set.

It's the second time in a matter of days that Ms Clark, who served as Prime Minister from 1999 to 2008, has taken a strike at the National Party.

Barrister Felix Gerringer tweeted on Thursday: "PM claims credit in tonight's debate for the Govt working towards 90% renewable energy by 2025. That's another @HelenClarkNZ policy from 2007."

Ms Clark responded: "I set out the Labour-led Govt's strategy & plans for #NZ reaching #carbonneutrality in my annual PM's Statement to #Parliament in 2007."