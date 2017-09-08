Helen Clark calls out National on Twitter, again

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark has called out Bill English for reportedly taking credit for the Government's renewable energy target that her Labour-led Government set.
It's the second time in a matter of days that Ms Clark, who served as Prime Minister from 1999 to 2008, has taken a strike at the National Party.
Barrister Felix Gerringer tweeted on Thursday: "PM claims credit in tonight's debate for the Govt working towards 90% renewable energy by 2025. That's another @HelenClarkNZ policy from 2007."
Ms Clark responded: "I set out the Labour-led Govt's strategy & plans for #NZ reaching #carbonneutrality in my annual PM's Statement to #Parliament in 2007."
In Thursday night's debate, Mr English said: "We've got great performance on renewable energy, we're heading to 90 percent."
After a similar tweet from Ms Clark earlier this week, National's finance spokesperson Steven Joyce was quick to join in the debate.
On Wednesday Ms Clark called out National for taking credit for Auckland's Waterview Tunnel and accusing Labour of shutting down large infrastructure projects.
The National Party had tweeted a photo of the Waterview Tunnel with the caption: "Labour want to stop the projects & live on the vision."
Ms Clark tweeted back: "The decision to build the Waterview tunnel rather than wreck the suburb with a motorway was made by my Government."
Mr Joyce weighed in and said it was the National Government which actually made the tunnel a reality, and spent $1 billion less on it than was planned.
