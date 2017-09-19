Inside Winston Peters' brain with Paddy Gower

Newshub's Patrick Gower has attempted to get inside Winston Peters' brain and figure out what shapes his political views, while on board the 'straight talk express'.

He asked the New Zealand First leader in a Facebook live chat "How does your political brain work? How do you identify and get the feeling, and how do you get the vibe of the electorate? Is that just something that is innate in your brain basically?"

Mr Peters said it's not innate, but it comes from experience and by thinking about people in "the rest of country".

"It's experience because you realise what is likely to affect people or concern them when they see it. You'll get a different perception if you're sitting in one group of people, but if you're thinking what will the rest of the country see of this - then their perception will be totally different.

"They won't be often reasonable about it, they won't be logical about it, they will be instinctively though, right about it. And that's the key to understand where you're going to fall on this issue."