Labour promises te reo Māori for every child by 2025

The Labour Party has promised to integrate te reo Māori into every early childhood centre, primary and intermediate school by 2025.

A party spokesperson told Newshub the language would be integrated into everyday learning. That might include asking children to 'get out their pukapuka (books)' and using Māori greetings.

Labour has already commited to giving every high school student the opportunity to choose to study te reo Māori as a subject. The extension to ECEs, primary and intermediate schools is a new announcement.

Labour says it's the "first major party to party to make Te Reo an integral part of all students' education."

The announcement on Friday would also see 3000 childhood, primary school, and intermediate school teachers given the chance to take te reo Māori courses each year.

The package will cost $14 million over four years.

