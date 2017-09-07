Labour widens lead over National in new poll

Things are looking bright for a Labour-led Government, with the party widening its lead over National in the Colmar Brunton poll.

The poll, released on Thursday, shows National is continuing to drop. It's now sitting at 39 percent - a fall of 2 percentage points since just last week.

Meanwhile Labour, after soaring since Jacinda Ardern became leader, has remained steady on 43 percent.

In comparison, the latest Newshub-Reid Research poll has National just ahead of Labour, sitting at 43 percent versus Labour's 39 percent.

That poll was released on Sunday, the day before the Newshub Leaders Debate.

The Colmar Brunton poll also saw the Greens claw back up to 5 percent after a stunning plummet to 4 percent, bringing it up so it could just enter Parliament.

The Opportunities Party, the Māori Party and New Zealand First all climbed one percentage point, sitting at 2 percent, 2 percent and 9 percent respectively.

Despite its increase, TOP still won't be able to enter the upcoming TVNZ multi-party leaders debate, which requires it poll it at least 3 percent. A court bid to try and force TVNZ to accept it into the debate has also failed.

