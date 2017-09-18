National attack ads on tax 'not a lie' - Paula Bennett

Paula Bennett has denied National is telling lies about Labour's tax plans.

National's advertising over the last couple of weeks has turned negative, almost exclusively focused on taxes it claims Labour plans to introduce - including a capital gains tax, a land tax, a regional fuel tax, new income taxes, a water tax and a fart tax.

Only two of those have any basis in what Labour has actually promised - the water levy and regional fuel tax. The water levy will be aimed at commercial users of large quantities of water, while the regional fuel tax won't be implemented centrally - instead giving Auckland Council the ability to bring one in to help pay for Auckland's growing transport costs.

Labour has ruled out any changes to income, land and capital gains taxes until after 2020, and its 'fart tax' plan is to gradually bring agriculture into the already existing emissions trading scheme.