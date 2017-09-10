National new Clutha-Southland candidate Hamish Walker slides onto the campaign trail

With less than two weeks until the election, no cold snap is going to stop candidates campaigning - especially in the snowy south.

National's new Clutha-Southland candidate Hamish Walker is on the campaign trail not by foot, but by ski.

A fresh dump of snow in Queenstown on Saturday saw him skiing around the Arthur's Point suburb meeting would-be voters.

The 32-year-old recently took the space left vacant by Todd Barclay, who was ousted after it emerged he had secretly recorded a National Party staffer.

Mr Walker was one of three vying for the spot, and in August was selected as the new Clutha-Southland candidate for National.



Newshub.