National Party MP Jian Yang refutes 'Chinese spy' claim

National Party MP Dr Jian Yang has denied being a Chinese spy after allegations he had studied at an alleged spy school before moving to New Zealand.

"I refute any allegations that question my loyalty to New Zealand," he said in a media statement.

"I have been nothing but upfront and transparent about my education and employment. Although I was not born here, I am proud to call myself a New Zealander, obey our laws, and contribute to this country."

On Wednesday, Newsroom reported Dr Yang had studied and taught at the People's Liberation Army-Air Force Engineering College. He also spent time at the Luoyang Language Institute, run by the Third Department, which carries out spying activities for China.

Sources told Newsroom this meant Dr Yang would have been a member of the Communist Party and an officer in the Chinese army's military intelligence.

Newsroom reports that New Zealand's Security Intelligence Service has taken an interest in Dr Yang, and has been investigating his background.

However Dr Yang said there was no basis to the allegations against him.

"I challenge those who are propagating these defamatory statements to front up and prove them," he said.

"This is a smear campaign by nameless people who are out to damage me and the National Party 10 days from an election, just because I am Chinese."

