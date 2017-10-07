NZ Election 2017: Final results including special votes NZ Election 2017: Final results including special votes
Welcome to Newshub's election results page. Please allow a moment for the page to fully load. 

At 2pm on Saturday, October 7, the Electoral Commission will be releasing the final results of the 2017 General Election.

More than 380,000 people cast a special vote this election - more than ever before - and they could change the make-up of Parliament.

Data supplied by the NZ Electoral Commission. 