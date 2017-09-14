Patrick Gower: Half of New Zealand doesn't believe Joyce's 'fiscal hole' claims

OPINION: Half of all voters polled by Newshub-Reid research don't believe an $11.7b hole exists in Labour's finances, as claimed by National's finance spokesperson Steven Joyce.
The claim was debunked by the seven senior economists Newshub spoke to.
But half of New Zealanders polled said they either believe Joyce or they are not sure.
Steven Joyce has emerged from the fiscal hole 50/50.
All Joyce wanted to do was scare people, and half the country either believes him or doesn't understand it.
It was a kamikaze mission and Joyce dented his own credibility, but he will take 50/50 as a win.
Patrick Gower is Newshub's political editor.