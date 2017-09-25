Patrick Gower: Meet the backroom operators wooing Winston Peters

You might assume Steven Joyce would be there but you'd be wrong... Peters hates him - and Joyce knows it, so he has already stood aside.

Taking his place is Gerry Brownlee - he and Peters have what's been described as a "mutual fondness and respect" by a National insider.

Trade Minister Todd McClay is in the team because his father Roger McClay was one of Peters' top advisers.

Interestingly, Todd McClay took Peters to negotiate a free trade deal with the EU last year. Don't be surprised if you see a EU/UK trade negotiating position offered to Peters by National.

Wayne Eagleson is Bill English's chief of staff - but he actually quit today. He says he'll stick around for the talks, but it may be that Peters blames him for the leaking of his pension over-payment details and Eagleson may have to step aside.

LABOUR