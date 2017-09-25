Who should Winston Peters form a government with?

Both Labour and National will need NZ First leader Winston Peters in order to form a government.
It's hard to know how Mr Peters will make his decision. He could decide to go with National - the party with the largest share of the vote, or he could work with the party that gives him the most policy concessions.
Many have said there's a moral argument that Mr Peters should go with the party or bloc with the most votes.
Once the special votes are counted, should Mr Peters go with the largest bloc, or should he work with the group that gives him the most policy concessions?
We hit the streets to test the mood of the nation, asking Kiwis who they think Winston Peters should go with and what that think of the election result.
Newshub.