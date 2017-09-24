'Wedding reception meets dog fight': An entertainment reporter's attempt to blend in at NZ First

I tried to take advantage of the enthusiasm to ask one of the rosetted supporters which direction they thought things would go.

"Sweetheart it's a party! We're feeling good, you should too!"

Oh.

At least the waiters were there for me, with their trays of tiny canapés. I got really excited, when I saw what I assumed were little bowls filled with avocado. I thought it was to feed the millenials they had hidden in a cage somewhere.

Has there been a more disappointing moment in my entire life than when I took a bite and discovered it was a mashed pea risotto? Absolutely not.

I shamefully hid it behind a man loudly holding court on the stupidity of the term "youthquake". I can only assume it's still there.

After a few more spins around the room, trying to avoid being seen eating in the back of live crosses, I began to feel a touch disillusioned with the glamour of election night. The adrenaline and excitement early in the evening had faded, replaced with the hum of drunken conversation.

I think some of the older punters were confused about whether it was an election or a wake; what with everyone wearing black and eating party pies.

As I was interviewing one of the 179,385 (approx) drunk Winston lovers, there was a kerfuffle to my left. I assumed the panic was due to the caterers running out of prosecco, but that didn't explain why cameras were being lifted through windows.

Whispers told me it was time for Winston to give his speech, the moment we had been waiting for.

I tucked myself away by the TV screen, just hoping I would be able to hear something. I thought nobody would notice me, but apparently one man did.