'Well that was awkward' - Jacinda Ardern grills Patrick Gower over Newshub-Reid poll results

The latest Newshub-Reid research poll shows the Labour Party falling behind, but it wasn't Jacinda Ardern in the hot seat on Tuesday night.

In an awkward turn of events, the Labour leader took the guest interviewer's role on Three's The Project, grilling interviewee Newshub political editor Patrick Gower over the results.

Newshub's latest poll has National on 47.3 percent, polling high enough to form a government alone.

Labour is 10 points behind on 37.8 percent.

"And to help us make sense of this 'dramatic and devastating' poll where I have moved approximately 1.6 of a point we have Newshub political editor Patrick Gower… Patrick Gower," she said sarcastically as the audience burst into laughter.

"There's another poll showing the complete reverse of this one, who's right? Quick fire," Ms Ardern said, a nod to Mr Gower's 'quick fire' round during Three's Leaders Debate.

"I think everybody's right," Mr Gower replied. "I think the actual voters are very volatile and that is what's leading to these results that are actually quite different between poll to poll.

"I actually think it comes down to the fact that the electorate has been changing… does that answer the question?"

"Six out of ten for that," Ms Ardern replied.

"I didn't know how long to keep going for," Mr Gower said. "This is really quite weird... that was awkward."

Newshub.