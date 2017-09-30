What Winston Peters will do, according to those who know him

Former politicians who know Winston Peters well can't agree on which way he's going to go.

Mr Peters is waiting for the election results to be finalised on October 7 before he starts negotiating to form the next Government. NZ First's options are National on one side, Labour and the Greens on the other, or the crossbenches - meaning the party will vote issue by issue, supporting a minority National Government.

Tau Henare, who was a NZ First MP when Mr Peters sided with National in 1996, told The Nation on Saturday he expects his old boss to side with no one, and opt for the cross benches.

Whatever Mr Peters does opt for, Mr Henare think he's already made his mind up - and now he's playing games and enjoying "the theatre".

"Why would you hold a press conference when you've got nothing to say... If you've got nothing to say, close your door. Don't talk to people."

"What he's doing now, I believe, is he's just having a look at the public reaction about where it's going to go," says Mr Henare.