Winston Peters promises a next-gen Gold Card

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters says residents of New Zealand should be here at least 25 years in order to qualify for superannuation, and he's announced an updated Gold Card to go along with it.

Speaking at the Bruce Mason Centre on Auckland's North Shore on Saturday, Mr Peters said in Canada it was 40 years, and in the UK it was 35 years.

"In this country it's been 10 years. What is wrong with a political system that can't understand the incongruity, impropriety and unfairness of that?"