Winston's Whoopsie: An accidental text to Newshub

New Zealand First Winston Peters has fallen victim to the dreaded wrong number text.
Newshub had been texting him about where to meet for an interview when an unexpected message came through.
It took aim at our poll saying it was "contradictory".
"TV3 has a poll tonight that we shouldn’t worry about. It is contradictory of other polls."
Mr Peters was clearly trying to send the message to one of his party insiders, offering up the line he has maintained forever when it comes to polls - that they don’t matter.
"The only poll we follow is the one on the 23rd."
He also had a message for Shane Jones, who was due to appear in a Northland debate.
"Tell him to relax and don't swear. He'll eat them for breakfast."
It's not known whether he meant to say "sweat" and it auto-corrected to "swear".
Newshub.