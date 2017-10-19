Full video: NZ First leader Winston Peters announces next Government

This was the moment we've waited 26 days for: who would NZ First leader Winston Peters choose to endorse as New Zealand's next Government?

After an often-painful negotiation process with both National and Labour, Mr Peters was finally in a position to announce his decision.

Would it be incumbent Prime Minister Bill English and National, who ended election night with the most Parliamentary seats, but not quite enough to get across the line?

Or newcomer Jacinda Ardern and Labour, whose allegiance with the Greens kept them within striking distance of their rivals?

As we hung on every word, the 'queen-maker' announced it would be Labour.

Watch Winston Peters' full announcement.

