Gender imbalance in new Government's top jobs

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern has noted her disappointment at the lack of women who will take up top jobs in the new Government.

Of the 16 Labour MPs who have been elected as Cabinet ministers, six are women.

They are Jacinda Ardern, Clare Curran, Nanaia Mahuta, Jenny Salesea, Carmel Sepuloni and Megan Woods.

Asked by Newshub if she was happy with the gender balance in the new Cabinet, Ms Ardern quickly responded with a "no".

There are an additional five Labour MPs who've been elected as ministers outside of Cabinet.

There are seven ministerial positions yet to be announced, four NZ First Cabinet ministers and three Green ministers outside of Cabinet, which could affect the gender balance.

In comparison, the acting National Government has seven women within its 20-strong Cabinet.

Ms Ardern said Labour is close to achieving a 50/50 gender split in its caucus and she wants to continue to see women rise up the ranks.

"I have great ambition as a woman and as the Prime Minister-elect, that we will make great gains as a Government in issues like equal pay, in issues like making sure that we are supporting women in the roles that they choose to take be that in work or care," she said.

She will announce the portfolios for all ministers in the 28-strong executive next week, and expects them to be sworn in next Thursday.

The Green Party, which has formed a confidence and supply agreement with Labour, has a policy to ensure that half of Green Cabinet ministers are women and to call on "members of any coalition Government it is involved in to do the same".

