As it happened: National to hold meeting ahead of Government announcement

6pm - Labour working on document for NZ First

A senior Labour Party source told Newshub the party is working toward putting an agreement to take to NZ First tomorrow.

It's unclear what the National Party are doing, because it's understood Bill English and his negotiating team are currently meeting.

5:33pm - Government to be announced tomorrow



We finally know when the next Government will be announced.

New Zealand First says an announcement on the result of the negotiations can be expected tomorrow afternoon.

New Zealand First Leader Rt Hon Winston Peters said he had "spoken to the leaders of the National Party and the Labour Party today and, amongst other matters, advised them of that."

More here.

4:55pm - 'A little bit longer'



Members of the NZ First caucus have emerged from talks, saying an agreement hasn't been reached.

Deputy leader Ron Mark said talks will go on "a little bit longer." MP Fletcher Tabuteau said talks are "at a stage now where the caucus is no longer needed."

1:07pm - Peter Dunne on creating a stable agreement



Former Minister Peter Dunne knows about forming agreements with Government - he's done it once or twice.

I gave him a call to ask what he thinks makes for a stable agreement.

He said the one thing that's totally key is a process for managing difficulties. The documents signed by both parties are not legally binding, so he said respect and a no surprises policy is absolutely vital.

As for who NZ First will side with, Mr Dunne doesn't know.

"What it comes down to is who wants it more?" he said.

"Bill English would be desperate to remain Prime Minister because this is his vindication for 2002 [when he lost the election for National].

"Jacinda Ardern, on the other hand, will be equally desperate to become Prime Minister. They are both hungry. They are both determined. The bit that worries me most is they are both probably prepared to concede so much to get an outcome."

11:25am - Greens troll internet with 'important decision'

The Greens have released a Facebook video which says the party has an "important announcement".

Sole co-leader Jame Shaw fronts the video, saying after "weeks of careful deliberation", the Greens have decided to throw its support behind... the kererū for Bird of the Year.

Good one.