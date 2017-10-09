Foreign ownership discussed in negotiations

12.33pm - Winston Peters' favourite politicians added to Labour's team

Two politicians that Mr Peters rates highly have been added to Labour's negotiating team - David Parker and Annette King.

Last month, Mr Peters told The Project Mr Parker is his favourite politician.



"David Parker... I saw him attacked on something in business that was crook, and he was exonerated, but nobody ever said sorry," Mr Peters explained.



"I said that guy's telling the truth, and I said so publicly... I'm darn glad I did".

Annette King also took part in the talks, subbing in for Sir Michael Cullen.

In August, Mr Peters told RNZ Ms King is "a decent, honest person, a seriously underrated person."

He even said Ms King was such a formidable opponent that she made him want to quit his portfolio.

"Having been opposing her as a spokesperson when she was a minister and things like that, I really came to think, 'I don't want to be doing this portfolio any longer, because I don't like what I'm doing,'" he said.



11.48 - Foreign ownership discussed

Winston Peters has confirmed foreign ownership is being discussed during negotiations.

"This is actually about policy and it's about the economic and social progress of this country," he said.

When asked whether foreign ownership is his top priority, Mr Peters paused before saying, "There are a lot of priorities, not just one."

Mr Peters said he will meet again with National today, and he also expects to meet with Labour twice.



10.52am - NZ First's 15 fundamentals

With NZ First deciding on which party will lead the next Government, it's worth taking a look at the ideology that underpins NZ First.

These are abridged versions of the 15 principals on the party's website:

1. New Zealand First - Putting New Zealand & New Zealanders First.

2. Open Accountable Governance - Less government, and a reduction of government advisors by 50 percent. On any issue not covered by party policy, NZ First MPs are not required to vote with the party.

3. Export-Led Economics - Export-led economic development to add value to resources.

4. Employing New Zealanders - Employment of New Zealanders is our first planning priority.

5. Education as an Investment - Money spent on education will be treated as an investment, not as expenditure.

6. Rebuilding Public Health - Health will be a critical investment in New Zealand’s human resource.

7. Less Tax - Our long-term objective is New Zealanders paying less tax.

8. Upskilling New Zealanders - Immigration will cease to be used as an excuse for failure to train, skill and employ our own people.

9. More from Welfare - The Welfare State must be an umbrella to meet genuine and deserving need. Government has a duty to properly determine those needs and respond to them. Social welfare must no longer neglect assisting recipients to become independent of the State.

10. Focused Foreign Policy - New Zealand foreign aid will focus on the region in which we live. New Zealanders desire for a non-nuclear future will be respected.

11. Proactive Environmental Policy - All environmental policies will be proactive with a view to creating employment and sustainable wealth whilst improving one of our few competitive advantages.

12. Ceasing State Asset Sales - If considered appropriate and only where absolutely necessary, management by private contracts under public ownership will replace the policy of state asset sales.

13. Anti-Corruption Commission - An independent anti-corruption commission will be established.

14. Electoral Reform by Electors - The Government’s duty will be to ensure the fair representation of all views and the holding of appropriate referenda.

15. The People's Policies - All policies not contained in the party manifesto, where no national emergency clearly exists, will first be referred to the electorate for a mandate.

10am - Shane Jones not negotiating for NZ First



Shane Jones has arrived back at Parliament after spending the last few weeks off.

When asked by Newshub's Jenna Lynch why he is not on the negotiating team, Mr Jones said, "I have come back to Wellington to go to work, and I'll leave the negotiations updates to my rangatira, Winston."

"I have been away on a private trip that was organised before I didn't do as well as I thought I would do in Whangarei."

Mr Jones then made a hasty departure.

"You're not going to get anything out of me, folks. I know there's a bit of information drought and I have arrived. See ya later. Kia kaha."

9:30am - National's negotiation team

National's Monday negotiating team is made up of: