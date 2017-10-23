MMP attacked online after coalition formed

He has since deleted the post.

Elsewhere there is growing concern that comments such as King's could undermine the political process.

Bronwyn Hayward, Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Canterbury, said the key is "getting to that maturity of actually thinking, in a democracy, we don't always get what we want".

But is MMP what we want?

The system's been around for eight elections now - replacing first-past-the-post (FFP) for the 1996 election.

Prof Hayward says "one of the reasons we changed the system, back in '93, was a growing frustration from the public that single parties without a total majority were able to lead in government".

Many people do agree there should be changes to the current system.

Two recommendations in a review of MMP suggested lowering the five percent threshold to four percent to help minor parties get into parliament, and ditching the coat-tailing clause which gives list members a ticket to parliament if their party wins an electorate seat.

But it appears the current system's here to stay - the new government has no plans to change it.

Newshub.