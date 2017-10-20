Morrinsville proud of home town hero Jacinda Ardern

Morrinsville was celebrating on Friday after the news that former local Jacinda Ardern will become the Prime Minister of New Zealand.

Ms Ardern was raised in Morrinsville, working at the local fish and chip shop the Golden Kiwi. The owner of the shop, Grant Covich, was very proud of his former employee.

"Prime Minister of New Zealand, it's just quite humbling to know she used to work for us as a young 14-year-old she started here," Mr Covich said.

"I'd like to say on behalf of my family, Jacinda, fantastic, good on you."

Around town other Morrinsville residents were supportive of Ms Ardern.

"I think she's going to do a good job, the entire better that she's a local girl. But it's going to be hard for her," one man said.

"I just really believe she's the right one to be in control at the moment," one woman said.

